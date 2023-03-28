[Land of Squid Game] Never pointing at others with index finger

As in many other cultures, pointing at someone with your index finger is considered extremely rude in Korea, mostly because it is associated with blaming someone for their actions or pointing out their mistakes. However, gesturing towards someone with one's whole palm upturned is considered respectful.

Min Byoung-chul is an endowed chair professor at Chung-Ang University's Business School who is widely known as a multicultural educator and for his practical English teaching. This content is based on his book, “Land of Squid Game,” which can be purchased at major book stores. -- Ed.