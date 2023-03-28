 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

USS Nimitz carrier to arrive in S. Korea in apparent warning to N. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 28, 2023 - 09:47       Updated : Mar 28, 2023 - 09:47
This photo, taken on Monday, shows the flight deck of the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier engaging in drills with the South Korean Navy in waters south of the Korean Peninsula. (Yonhap)
This photo, taken on Monday, shows the flight deck of the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier engaging in drills with the South Korean Navy in waters south of the Korean Peninsula. (Yonhap)

An imposing US aircraft carrier is set to arrive in the southeastern port city of Busan on Tuesday, officials here said, in yet another show of America's military might against growing North Korean threats.

The nuclear-powered USS Nimitz carrier is slated to dock at ROK Fleet Command in the city, 325 kilometers south of Seoul, after its strike group trained with the South Korean Navy in the international waters south of the southern island of Jeju the previous day.

Its presence here is expected to send a warning to Pyongyang, which has been ratcheting up tensions through missile launches and repeated threats to use nuclear weapons in a contingency, observers said.

The flattop is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 11, which includes USS Bunker Hill, a Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser; and two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, USS Wayne E. Meyer and USS Decatur. It has brought some 70 combat aircraft, including F/A-18 fighters and E-2 Hawkeye early warning aircraft.

On the eve of its port call in Busan, the North fired what it claimed to be "tactical" ballistic missiles loaded with simulated "nuclear warheads." The launch followed a series of earlier weapons tests, including that of an "underwater nuclear attack drone."

In a press meeting aboard USS Nimitz on Monday, Rear Adm. Christopher Sweeney, the commander of the carrier strike group, highlighted the allies' readiness to deal with North Korean threats, according to a pool report.

"I'm not threatened or worried about North Korea," he said, noting that the United States has "deployable strategic assets at the ready on every day."

Concerns have persisted that the North would continue to engage in provocations on the pretext of responding to the allies' ongoing Warrior Shield field drills, including the Ssangyong (double dragon) amphibious landing exercise that runs through April 3.

Last September, USS Ronald Reagan visited the ROK Fleet for allied drills. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114