N.Korea fires 2 missiles as US aircraft carrier arrives in Busan

South Korean and US naval ships conduct a joint drill on seas off South Korea's southern Jeju Island, 465 kilometers south of Seoul, on March 27, 2023, in this photo provided by the South Korean Navy. The ships, from left to right, are USS Wayne Meyer, the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, South Korea's 7,600-ton Sejong the Great, USS Decatur, and South Korea's 4,400-ton Choi Young and 4,200-ton Hwacheon. (Republic of Korea Navy)

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward waters off its eastern coast on Monday, in an apparent protest against combined military exercises between the South Korean and US navies that featured a US aircraft carrier in international waters near the Korean Peninsula. The US Navy’s supercarrier USS Nimitz, capable of carrying up to 90 aircraft, and its strike group that includes warships armed with guided-missiles were set to dock at a naval base in Busan on Tuesday, marking the first such anchoring since last September. The two short-range ballistic missiles were launched from the area of Junghwa County in North Hwanghae Province, which borders Pyongyang, from 7:47 a.m. to 8 a.m. local time, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Monday. The missiles traveled around 370 kilometers and flew in a northeastward direction at 45 degrees before hitting an uninhabited island located in waters off Kilju County, North Hamgyong Province, the military said without further details.

A F/A-18F Super Hornet tactical aircraft takes off from the USS Nimitz (CVN 68), the US Navy's aircraft carrier, during combined maritime exercises between the South Korean and US Navies staged in the international waters south of Jeju Island on Monday. (South Korean Defense Ministry's Joint Press Corps)

North Korea’s missile launches came “just before” the US Navy’s 100,000-ton nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, the USS Nimitz (CVN-68), and its strike group began staging combined military exercises with South Korean Navy warships in international waters south of Jeju Island on Monday morning. “The exercises were intended to improve the alliance’s capabilities to stage combined military operations amid escalating nuclear and missile threats from North Korea and enhance the viability of US extended deterrence by deploying the US strategic asset,” South Korea's Navy said Monday. The navies have strengthened their combined operational capabilities and interoperability by staging various maritime drills, including practicing procedures of escorting an aircraft carrier and conducting anti-air warfare. The US Navy’s Carrier Strike Group 11, including the guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill as well as guided-missile destroyers USS Wayne E. Meyer and USS Decatur, were mobilized for the combined naval drills alongside the South Korean Navy’s destroyer Sejong the Great with the Aegis combat system, destroyer Choi Young and fast combat support ship Hwacheon. Monday’s naval drills were part of the Warrior Shield program in which the allies have staged around 20 field training exercises across South Korea in connection with the computer simulation-based Freedom Shield exercise that ended March 23.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum (right) and UN Navy Capt. Craig Sicola, who serves as the commanding officer of the USS Nimitz, are on board the US aircraft carrier during combined maritime exercises between the South Korean and US navies staged in international waters south of Jeju Island on Monday. (Joint Chiefs of Staff)