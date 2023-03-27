 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Four Nigerian children killed in fire in Ansan

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Mar 27, 2023 - 15:11       Updated : Mar 27, 2023 - 15:11
A fire breaks out early Monday in Seonbu-dong of Danwon-gu, Ansan, Gyeonggi Province. (Gyeonggi Province Fire Services)
A fire breaks out early Monday in Seonbu-dong of Danwon-gu, Ansan, Gyeonggi Province. (Gyeonggi Province Fire Services)

Four Nigerian children were killed in a fire early Monday in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province. The two girls aged 11 and 4, and boys aged 7 and 6 were siblings.

The fire broke out around 3:28 a.m., and was put out at 4:16 a.m. by firefighters at the second floor of the three-story residential building in Seonbu-dong of Danwon-gu in the city just southwest of Seoul.

Three more Nigerians including the parents of the deceased children, two Uzbeks and a Russian sustained injuries, and 37 people were evacuated.

The bereaved parents sustained burns and are receiving medical treatment at a hospital. Their youngest child -- a 2-year-old girl -- evacuated with the parents.

Police and fire authorities are looking into the cause of the fire.



By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114