Hyundai Motor Company on Monday unveiled the design of its new Sonata, the eighth-generation model of the Korean automaker's popular midsize sedan. The new Sonata embodies the brand's design philosophy of "Sensuous Sportiness" with its seamless horizon lamp on the front. The vehicle will be on display to the public for the first time at the Seoul Mobility Show slated from March 31 to April 9 at Kintex in Gyeonggi Province.

