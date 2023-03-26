 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

Artist Oh Sea-young under spotlight at posthumous show

By Park Yuna
Published : Mar 26, 2023 - 17:19       Updated : Mar 26, 2023 - 17:57

An installation view of the exhibit
An installation view of the exhibit "Oh Sea Young" at Insa Art Center in Jongno-gu, Seoul. (A&C Media)

Artist Oh Sea-young was a painter who strived to embody Korean aesthetics, which he interpreted in his own unique way. His paintings show how much he pushed himself as an artist during his life, based both in South Korea and the US. He constantly evolved his art throughout his career, creating large-scale paintings.

Oh got much of his inspiration from Korean artifacts such as traditional earthenware and elements found in the national flag of Korea. His paintings -- for which he used acrylic, oil, woodcut prints, collage and other materials -- also include spiritual themes from his Christian faith. Oh passed away at the age of 84 last year.

"Sign of Mentality" by Oh Sea-young (A&C Media)

A relatively lesser-known artist, Oh was recently brought under the spotlight at an eponymous show dedicated to his work at the Insa Art Center in Seoul. The exhibition shows 42 of Oh's paintings, ranging from his work in the 1980s to his most recent. Collector Park Jae-seong has been collecting the artist's paintings since 2019 based on his fascination with Oh’s work.

“It was such an astonishing moment for me when I first encountered the painting ‘Festival.’ It felt like I was hearing joyful music played with trumpets from the painting. I found myself smiling and felt comforted when I saw it,” Park said.

“What I felt from the painting was so special that I started to collect his artwork one by one. When I heard the news that he abruptly passed away last year, it was really heartbreaking,” Park added.

"Festival" by Oh Sea-young (A&C Media)

The painting “Festival” features an ocean blue background and woodcut prints on a canvas with a collage technique. Upon close examination, a number of people are visible, as if they are dancing on the canvas. Another painting titled “Sign of Mentality” features a number of black brushstrokes against a golden background.

In the hopes of sharing Oh's work, Park plans to open another show in Seoul in the near future after the current exhibition ends on Monday. He will also launch a gallery dedicated to the artist in April in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province.

Oh studied at the college of fine arts at Seoul National University and the graduate school of fine arts at Hongik University. He fled to the US to continue his artistic career after painting “Robot” in 1979, which depicts an excavator scooping people from the ground. The excavator was widely seen as representing the military dictatorship which was in power at the time.

Lee Hwa-soon, the exhibition's curator, said she hopes Oh’s artistic career is reassessed with the exhibit and that more people can have a chance to appreciate his paintings.

“Oh used many different materials and unique colors that Korean painters at the time did not dare to use,” Lee said.



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114