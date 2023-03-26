Artist Oh Sea-young under spotlight at posthumous show

An installation view of the exhibit "Oh Sea Young" at Insa Art Center in Jongno-gu, Seoul. (A&C Media)

Artist Oh Sea-young was a painter who strived to embody Korean aesthetics, which he interpreted in his own unique way. His paintings show how much he pushed himself as an artist during his life, based both in South Korea and the US. He constantly evolved his art throughout his career, creating large-scale paintings. Oh got much of his inspiration from Korean artifacts such as traditional earthenware and elements found in the national flag of Korea. His paintings -- for which he used acrylic, oil, woodcut prints, collage and other materials -- also include spiritual themes from his Christian faith. Oh passed away at the age of 84 last year.

"Sign of Mentality" by Oh Sea-young (A&C Media)

A relatively lesser-known artist, Oh was recently brought under the spotlight at an eponymous show dedicated to his work at the Insa Art Center in Seoul. The exhibition shows 42 of Oh's paintings, ranging from his work in the 1980s to his most recent. Collector Park Jae-seong has been collecting the artist's paintings since 2019 based on his fascination with Oh’s work. “It was such an astonishing moment for me when I first encountered the painting ‘Festival.’ It felt like I was hearing joyful music played with trumpets from the painting. I found myself smiling and felt comforted when I saw it,” Park said. “What I felt from the painting was so special that I started to collect his artwork one by one. When I heard the news that he abruptly passed away last year, it was really heartbreaking,” Park added.

"Festival" by Oh Sea-young (A&C Media)