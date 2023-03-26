Warrant dismissed for ex-governor's son's alleged meth use

The Suwon District Court on Saturday denied a police request for a warrant to further detain the son of former Gyeonggi Province Gov. Nam Kyung-pil, who has been accused of methamphetamine use.

The court declared there was not enough evidence to constitute a need to detain the 32-year-old Nam, who is suspected of illegally taking drugs at his apartment in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, Thursday.

Nam was apprehended by local police after his family called police and told them he "seems to be on drugs" as he showed "abnormal behavior." A drug test found traces of methamphetamine in his body, and officials who arrived at the scene found several syringes that appeared to have been used for injection.