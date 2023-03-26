 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Top court finds Jehovah's Witnesses member guilty of escaping civilian service

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Mar 26, 2023 - 13:36       Updated : Mar 26, 2023 - 13:58
A silhouette of a soldier saluting with South Korea flag on background (123rf)
A silhouette of a soldier saluting with South Korea flag on background (123rf)

The South Korean Supreme Court revealed Sunday that it recently found a religious man guilty of failing to fulfill his alternative military service as a social service agent, which exempts him from active duty as a soldier.

The case to decide whether the 31-year-old member of the Jehovah's Witnesses, whose further personal identity remains undisclosed, committed a crime or not has been remanded to a district court in Daejeon for further proceedings.

A ruling by the nation's top court read that those who refuse to serve a mandatory role that involves neither use of a firearm nor other forms of military training cannot be considered a conscientious objector. It added the ruling does not restrict a person's freedom to refuse military service due to religious beliefs.

The top court judges also refuted the man's claim that social service agents are under the command of a commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration -- in charge of military conscription -- and his decision to refuse to do his duty is just. The court judges said their roles and responsibilities are neither directly defined nor supervised by the commissioner.

The man was accused of being absent from his workplace as a social service worker for six months without authorization from December 2015. He started his role there as a civilian in June 2014 after he was not deemed able-bodied for active duty.

The man was sentenced to 18 months in prison by a district court and a high court. But the Supreme Court in 2018 overturned the lower court decisions and remanded the case to a lower court, acquitting the religious man of his charges and recognizing his failure to fulfill his duty as a conscientious objection.

The lower court confirmed the acquittal of the religious man, but the prosecution again appealed to the top court, leading to its decision to overturn the same court's earlier ruling.

All Korean able-bodied men aged 18 to 35 must perform military service for at least 18 months, in a country where the two Koreas remain technically at war since a 1953 cease-fire.

Until 2020 over 500 conscientious objectors were forced to jail for their refusal to serve in the military each year. Beginning in 2020, two years after a Constitutional Court ruling, an able bodied man with religious beliefs that prevent him from serving active duty can instead serve an alternative civilian role after enlistment. The new conscription policy was not in effect when the defendant in the case was serving his duty.



By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114