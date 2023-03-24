 Back To Top
National

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases remain in 10,000s for 4th day amid eased curb

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 24, 2023 - 10:30       Updated : Mar 24, 2023 - 10:30
Travelers walk mask-free at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Monday, the first day that the indoor mask mandate was lifted on public transportation. (Yonhap)
South Korea's new COVID-19 cases remained at the 10,000 level for the fourth straight day Friday, with most state-imposed virus restrictions lifted in public areas.

The country reported 10,283 new COVID-19 infections, including 14 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,749,740, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

The Friday figure declined from the 11,400 reported the previous day but is higher than the weekly average of 9,825.

The KDCA reported 10 COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 34,211. The number of critically ill patients stood at 144, up from 133 the previous day.

At the beginning of the week, the government lifted the mask-wearing mandate on public transportation. It now only remains in place at infection-prone places, like hospitals.

On Wednesday, the government announced that it will provide free coronavirus vaccines for the entire population in the fourth quarter to reduce COVID-19-related deaths and hospitalizations. (Yonhap)

