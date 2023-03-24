 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai, Kia to recall over 570,000 vehicles in US due to fire risk

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 24, 2023 - 09:26       Updated : Mar 24, 2023 - 09:26
Hyundai Motor Group's headquarters in Yangjae-dong, southern Seoul (Hyundai Motor Group)
Hyundai Motor Co. and its smaller affiliate Kia Corp. said Friday they will recall over 570,000 vehicles in the United States because the vehicles could pose a fire risk.

The South Korean carmakers have submitted their recall reports to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

A faulty tow hitch harness module in the specified vehicles can take on water or dust and experience an electrical short, increasing the risk of fire, the companies said.

The affected vehicles are model years 2022-2023 Hyundai Santa Cruzes, 2019-2023 Hyundai Santa Fes, 2021-2023 Santa Fe Hybrids, 2022-2023 Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrids and 2022-2023 Kia Carnival minivans, according to NHTSA.

Hyundai and Kia advised the owners of these models to park outside and away from homes and other structures until the issue is resolved. (Yonhap)

