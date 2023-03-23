[Eye Plus] Hanok, with people in all times

Jeon So-min, a student majoring in traditional architecture, shows how she measures Yuhyeondang at Korea National University of Cultural Heritage in Buyeo-gun, South Chungcheong Province.

Yuhyeondang, a vacation home built 1971, has all the marks of traditional hanok -- from the graciously curved eaves to the wooden floor exposed outside. But for convenience, modern styling has been applied to its lighting, kitchen and restroom.

The building is a good example of how traditional architecture developed to fit people’s everyday life, as it has been one of the university’s event venues since being moved to its current location in 2003.