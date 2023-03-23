[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul launches ‘Timeless Beauty’ cosmetics package Four Seasons Hotel Seoul has launched the new room package, "Timeless Beauty," in collaboration with the History of Whoo, a premium cosmetics brand and part of South Korea’s LG Household & Health Care Ltd. Inspired by the timeless beauty of Korea’s Empresses, the offer is available from April 1, for only 100 rooms. The package includes a 40-minute Whoo Hwanyu spa facial alongside springtime palace tours, Korean sauna access, breakfast and more. Two tickets to historical palaces -- Gyeongbokgung and Changdeokgung -- will be given out for free. A special gift, Hwanyu Imperial Youth First Serum (15ml) in a traditional fabric bag, is also included. For inquiries, call (02) 6388-5000.

Grand Hyatt Seoul unveils 'Dazzling Cherry Blossom' afternoon tea set Grand Hyatt Seoul's “Dazzling Cherry Blossom" afternoon tea promotion will be held from Monday to May 14. Grand Hyatt Seoul is located next to Namsan, a perfect place to experience the first blossoms of spring in Seoul. The “Dazzling Cherry Blossom” afternoon tea set can be found at the Gallery, the hotel's lounge cafe overlooking the city's skyline. Seasonal savory food, finger foods, charcuterie and desserts will be offered alongside a choice from various kinds of blended tea presented by Osulloc. Rose wine, champagne or a special cherry blossom cocktail can be ordered separately. For reservations, call (02) 797-1234.

Fairmont Ambassador Seoul Unveils ‘Wellness Package' Fairmont Ambassador Seoul, located in the heart of Yeouido, presents the "Wellness Package," a promotion offering relaxation for the body and mind through May 30. The package includes one relaxing night in a Fairmont suite where guests can enjoy views across Yeouido, with a buffet breakfast for two at Spectrum. Guests can choose a body care program designed to relieve tension and restore energy, or select a facial care program to cleanse and hydrate the skin at ESPA by Fairmont. All package guests can also enjoy complimentary use of the gym and pool at Fairmont Fit. Price starts at 154,000 won per guest. For reservations, visit the Accor website or call (02) 3395-6000.

Andaz Seoul Gangnam offers 'Lazy Weekend' package Andaz Seoul Gangnam, located near Apgujeong Station in Seoul, showcases its "Lazy Weekend" package featuring an "Andaz Weekend Long Brunch" buffet, worth 135,000 won per person. Late checkout is offered until noon for package guests, with in-room minibars free of charge, excluding alcoholic beverages. Package guests can take advantage of the indoor pool and fitness center for free. The offer is available until June 30, and price starts at 485,000 won. For reservations and inquiries, call (02) 2193-7000.