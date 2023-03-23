Constitutional Court upholds prosecution reform bill, but admits procedural lapses

Constitutional Court of Korea judges, including Chief Justice Yoo Nam-seok (right), are seen entering the courtroom on Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's Constitutional Court upheld a bill to curb the prosecution's investigative power on Thursday, putting an end to debate over whether the bill itself breaches rights protected by the Constitution. But the court partially acknowledged that there were procedural lapses in the process of passing the bill on the part of the Democratic Party of Korea, the main opposition that holds a majority of seats in the National Assembly.

The nine-member court dismissed prosecutor-turned-Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon's claim that bills designed to limit the rights of the national prosecution should be deemed unconstitutional. The decision was reached narrowly in a 5-to-4 ruling.

The majority opinion indicated that the minister did not have viable status to file the complaint. The court added that it was dismissing the claim as South Korea's Constitution does not stipulate the prosecution's right to investigate and prosecute.

The court also voted down conservative lawmakers' complaints to reverse the liberal-controlled parliament's decision to pass the bills in a 5-to-4 decision. Majority opinion showed that lawmakers who opposed the passage of the bills had been guaranteed sufficient rights to express their opinions through such methods as a filibuster.

Han told reporters on his way out of the office that he "could not consent to the ruling."

The ruling came after controversial prosecution reform bills came into effect on Sept. 10 last year, in a country where the prosecution has long capitalized on their power to both investigate and indict in major criminal cases.

But revisions of the Prosecutors’ Office Act and Criminal Procedure Act have been put together to narrow the prosecution's scope of investigation.