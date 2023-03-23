SPC opens 1st Paris Baguette store in Canada

South Korean food and bakery giant SPC Group said Thursday that Paris Baguette has opened its first store in Canada.

Paris Baguette, the nation’s No. 1 bakery chain, operates some 450 stores in a total of 10 countries around the world, with its latest Canadian opening adding to the list.

The latest Canadian store is located on the first floor of the Yonge Sheppard Center in Toronto.

“SPC will accelerate its international expansion, targeting the $9 trillion global food market,” SPC Group President Hur Jin-soo said in a statement.

Along with Southeast Asia, North America is a key market for Paris Baguette’s global vision.

This month alone, the chain will open four new stores in the US. In Canada, it plans to open seven more stores within the year.

By 2030, SPC aims to more than double the number of Paris Baguette stores to some 1,000 around the world.