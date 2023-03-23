Food trade agency to promote traditional liquors overseas

Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation CEO Kim Chun-jin (fourth from left) and BHD CEO Bae Hae-jung (third from left) pose for a photo during Kim's visit to BHD's brewery in Hwaseong. (Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation)

The Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corp. is making strides to establish South Korea as a global agricultural powerhouse by cultivating human resources and promoting traditional Korean liquor.

Its CEO, Kim Chun-jin, gave a special lecture to students attending the agency’s Agricultural Marketing College, as well as to members of the Agrifood Frontier Leader Organization during a seminar held in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Tuesday.

The lecture outlined the roles that those working in the industry should play to boost the country’s competitiveness in the agriculture industry.

Kim also visited Bae Hae-jung Doga or BHD, a brewery located in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, specialized in producing Korean traditional liquors. After taking a tour of the production facilities where liquors including makgeolli, a type of Korean rice wine, are manufactured, he also shared ideas on ways to support the global expansion of traditional liquors and Korea-made products overall.

“BHD is a valuable asset for us that contributes to revitalizing the nation’s agricultural industry,” Kim said during his visit to the brewery.

“We will work on promoting our nation’s traditional liquors on a global scale through diverse product development and quality improvement.”

BHD, known for its trademark makgeolli using a patented manufacturing method, is one of the leading players in makgeolli production. Several products, such as Tiger Draft Rice Wine, have received accolades.

caption: A makgeolli product made by Bae Hae-jung Doga