 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

SK Innovation ups stake in Amogy amid green energy push

By Kim So-yeon
Published : Mar 23, 2023 - 16:05       Updated : Mar 23, 2023 - 16:05
Amogy's class 8 semitruck, equipped with an ammonia-based hydrogen fuel cell system (SK Innovation)
Amogy's class 8 semitruck, equipped with an ammonia-based hydrogen fuel cell system (SK Innovation)

South Korea’s largest energy company SK Innovation said Thursday it has invested an additional $50 million in Amogy, a US developer of ammonia-based full-cell systems, as part of efforts to expand its presence in sustainable fuel markets.

SK Innovation took part in the latest $139 million Series B-1 funding round for Amogy. Series B-1 refers to the stage of full-fledged business development among the stages of startup investment. This follows SK Innovation's initial $30 million investment in the Brooklyn-based startup in July last year.

Other investors in the latest funding included Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek, a venture unit of Saudi Arabia's Aramco, Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd, British venture capital firm AP Ventures and Korea Zinc.

Established in 2020, Amogy has developed a fuel cell system that directly turns liquid ammonia into hydrogen while on board, without carbon emissions. Having an energy density about three times greater than compressed hydrogen, liquid ammonia is cost-effective to store and transport. Through the on-board cracking of ammonia, hydrogen is extracted and sent into the fuel cell platform to power the vehicle.

SK Innovation has expanded the scope of cooperation related to ammonia-based hydrogen fuel cells, including business development and commercialization within Asia and Oceania, where demand for clean energy is expected to grow.

Amogy is pursuing carbon reduction in the transportation sector, using ammonia to drive a 5-kilowatt drone in 2021 and a 100-kilowatt tractor last year. The company successfully test-drove a class 8 semitruck running on its ammonia-based fuel cell system in January this year.

“SK Innovation and Amogy both agree on ammonia's role in providing clean energy without carbon emissions, and will continue to make efforts to expand related R&D and markets," said SK Innovation CEO Kim Jun.



By Kim So-yeon (sera13@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114