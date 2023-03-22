 Back To Top
National

Sunfull Foundation to launch campaign to raise awareness on multiculturalism

By Lee Jaeeun
Published : Mar 22, 2023 - 17:45       Updated : Mar 22, 2023 - 17:45

A poster for the
A poster for the "Respect for Multicultural Families and All Ethnic Groups in Korea" campaign jointly organized by The National Assembly Sunfull Committee and the Sunfull Foundation. (Sunfull Foundation)

The National Assembly Sunfull Committee and the Sunfull Foundation said they will hold a launching ceremony for the "Respect for Multicultural Families and All Ethnic Groups in Korea" campaign at the National Assembly Hall on March 27.

The campaign aims to promote equal treatment for multicultural families and ethnic minority groups living in Korea, according to the organizers. It will shed light on the role these populations play in Korean communities, the economy and Korean culture.

At the ceremony, organizers will discuss the challenges being faced by multicultural families and foreigners living in Korea and will seek ways to resolve them.

“We will push for the easing of regulations such as improving employment conditions so that foreign students can get a job in Korea more easily after graduation,” said Rep. Hong Seok-joon, who is on the steering committee of this campaign.

National Assembly members, ambassadors to Korea from 24 counties and deputy ambassadors from 14 countries will also participate in the launch ceremony.

The Sunfull Committee sees this event as an opportunity to raise awareness and promote mutual understanding and respect for people from different cultures and backgrounds in Korea as it becomes a more multicultural society. "We are pleased to launch this campaign to promote these values and encourage national participation in creating a harmonious society," Min Byoung-chul, chairman of the Sunfull Foundation, said.

The word "sunfull" in Korean refers to polite comments left on online forums. The National Assembly Sunfull Committee and the Sunfull Foundation work to stop cyber-bullying, hate speech and human rights violations on the internet.



By Lee Jaeeun (jenn@heraldcorp.com)
