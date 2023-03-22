 Back To Top
National

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases tick up amid eased curbs

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 22, 2023 - 10:06       Updated : Mar 22, 2023 - 10:06
Passengers are seen wearing masks despite the lifting of the mask mandate on public transport on Monday (Yonhap)
Passengers are seen wearing masks despite the lifting of the mask mandate on public transport on Monday (Yonhap)

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases rose to over 13,000 Wednesday, two days after the country lifted its mask mandate on public transportation.

The country reported 13,081 new COVID-19 infections, including 23 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,728,057, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

The Wednesday figure is slightly up from Tuesday's 12,016. The daily coronavirus caseload tends to peak at mid-week before falling again toward the weekend.

The KDCA reported nine COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 34,187. The number of critically ill patients stood at 131, up from 128 the previous day.

Health authorities are closely monitoring the country's COVID-19 trend after it scrapped the mask-wearing mandate on public transportation early this week.

People should still wear face masks in infection-prone places, like hospitals. (Yonhap)

