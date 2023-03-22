 Back To Top
National

US condemns N. Korean missile provocation, urges UN members to hold Pyongyang accountable

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 22, 2023 - 09:33       Updated : Mar 22, 2023 - 09:33

Vedant Patel, principal deputy spokesperson for the state department, is seen speaking during a daily press briefing at the department in Washington on Tuesday (White House)
WASHINGTON-- The United States strongly condemns North Korea's latest missile provocation, a state department spokesperson said Tuesday, while calling on all United Nations member countries to play their role in holding the country accountable.

Vedant Patel, principal deputy spokesperson for the state department, said the North's latest missile launch on Monday was especially concerning as it simulated the use of a tactical nuclear weapon.

"The United States condemned the DPRK's March 19 ballistic missile launch, which came just three days after the DPRK's most recent ICBM launch," the spokesperson told a daily press briefing, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile this week following its second intercontinental ballistic missile launch of the year on Thursday.

"This launch is in violation of multiple Security Council resolutions, and it's the latest in a series of launchers that pose a threat to the DPRK's neighbors," Patel added.

The department spokesperson said the latest missile launch was "particularly concerning" that the DPRK has characterized it as the "simulated use of a tactical nuclear weapon."

Pyongyang said Monday's missile launch was observed by leader Kim Jong-un, who stressed the need to make an "immediate and overwhelming nuclear counterattack" when necessary.

Patel underscored the need for international action to hold North Korea to account.

"We continue to believe that all members of the Security Council have a role to play in holding the DPRK accountable, especially those that have influence over Pyongyang," he told the press briefing.

His remarks come one day after the Security Council failed to produce any outcome in a meeting held to discuss measures against North Korea due to opposition from China and Russia, both veto power-wielding permanent members of the council and friendly neighbors of North Korea.

"Now's not the time to be using vetoes to cover up DPRK," said Patel. (Yonhap)

