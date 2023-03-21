Bol4 to release new album, hold concerts in Seoul, Taiwan in April

Singer-songwriter Bol4, better known locally by her full name Bolbbalgan4, is gearing up for an April comeback and live concerts.

The singer's agency Shofar Entertainment on Tuesday released a comeback poster on Bol4's social media. The poster reveals that Bol4 will release a new album on April 16 and hold concerts at the Olympic Hall in Jamil, Seoul, on April 29-30.

Ahead of her official comeback with the new album, Bol4 is set to greet her Taiwanese fans first. According to the poster, Bol4 will hold a standalone concert at Taipei's TICC on April 15, a day before the album's release. This will mark Bol4's return with her first live gig in the city in four years since her last concert in 2019.

This is also Bol4's first release since her seventh EP "Seoul" in April 2022.

The act initially kicked off in 2016 as an acoustic duo consisting of two high school friends, the main vocalist Ahn Ji-young and the co-vocalist and guitarist Woo Ji-yoon. After Woo's departure from Bol4 in 2020, Ahn has since been the act's only member.

Bol4's eighth EP "Love.zip" will come out at 6 p.m. on April 16.