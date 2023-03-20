[Land of Squid Game] Never call me by my name

Not calling people by their given names is considered a part of Korean manners. In fact, doing otherwise is considered very disrespectful for some Koreans unless they are either in a close relationship with that person or they have a higher relative position. Most of the time, Koreans use titles when addressing one another, as in, Manager Kim or Director Lee. Relatively few people who are close to you will call you only by your given name. In professional settings especially, refrain from calling a person by just their first name unless they have asked you to do so.

Min Byoung-chul is an endowed chair professor at Chung-Ang University's Business School who is widely known as a multicultural educator and for his practical English teaching. This content is based on his book, “Land of Squid Game,” which can be purchased at major book stores. -- Ed.