 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Kia unveils EV5 concept in China in renewed sales push

By Byun Hye-jin
Published : Mar 20, 2023 - 22:01       Updated : Mar 20, 2023 - 22:01

The concept image of Kia's upcoming EV5 all-electric compact (Hyundai Motor Group)
The concept image of Kia's upcoming EV5 all-electric compact (Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor Group’s Kia on Monday unveiled the concept of its full-electric midsized sport utility vehicle EV5 in China, renewing its sales push in the all-important market where it has struggled to elevate its shrunken market share.

The carmaker held the Kia EV Day event, its first media event this year, in Shanghai.

Earlier, Kia said it would produce the EV5 in China for both domestic and global sales. The car is the smallest of its EV lineup.

Since the 2021 debut of the EV6, its first EV running on Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP EV platform, the carmaker has said it would launch two new models, including the smaller EV5 and the larger EV9.

The EV5 and EV6 are expected to make their Chinese debut this year.

The EV5 concept features a futuristic design combining a robust exterior and a modern and creative interior under the theme “Coexistence in nature.”

Based on the concept design, Kia plans to debut a mass-market version of the new car, which is highly likely to sport the carmaker’s signature “tiger nose” grille.

With a boxy silhouette, robust fender and wheelbase, the design of the car’s sides adds more to its originality, the company said. It shares common features with Kia’s EV models, such as the cutting-edge style digital lamp, diamond-cut 21-inch wheel and aero spoiler.

As for the interior, it offers spacious seats which can be connected to form a large bench. Swiveling seats and a highly functional trunk also provide a new experience for drivers and passengers, the carmaker said.

The car has also incorporated more sustainable elements. A total of 10 kinds of ecofriendly materials are used, such as bio polyurethane in armrests and recycled plastic in car seats. It used leather-free interior parts and accessories as well.

As of last year, Kia’s market share came to 0.56 percent in China, the world’s second-largest car market after the US. This year, the company aims to almost double sales to some 170,000 units.



By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114