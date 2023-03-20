Kia unveils EV5 concept in China in renewed sales push

Hyundai Motor Group’s Kia on Monday unveiled the concept of its full-electric midsized sport utility vehicle EV5 in China, renewing its sales push in the all-important market where it has struggled to elevate its shrunken market share.

The carmaker held the Kia EV Day event, its first media event this year, in Shanghai.

Earlier, Kia said it would produce the EV5 in China for both domestic and global sales. The car is the smallest of its EV lineup.

Since the 2021 debut of the EV6, its first EV running on Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP EV platform, the carmaker has said it would launch two new models, including the smaller EV5 and the larger EV9.

The EV5 and EV6 are expected to make their Chinese debut this year.

The EV5 concept features a futuristic design combining a robust exterior and a modern and creative interior under the theme “Coexistence in nature.”

Based on the concept design, Kia plans to debut a mass-market version of the new car, which is highly likely to sport the carmaker’s signature “tiger nose” grille.

With a boxy silhouette, robust fender and wheelbase, the design of the car’s sides adds more to its originality, the company said. It shares common features with Kia’s EV models, such as the cutting-edge style digital lamp, diamond-cut 21-inch wheel and aero spoiler.

As for the interior, it offers spacious seats which can be connected to form a large bench. Swiveling seats and a highly functional trunk also provide a new experience for drivers and passengers, the carmaker said.

The car has also incorporated more sustainable elements. A total of 10 kinds of ecofriendly materials are used, such as bio polyurethane in armrests and recycled plastic in car seats. It used leather-free interior parts and accessories as well.

As of last year, Kia’s market share came to 0.56 percent in China, the world’s second-largest car market after the US. This year, the company aims to almost double sales to some 170,000 units.