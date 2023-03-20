 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Business

GI Innovation sets IPO price below target range

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Mar 20, 2023 - 18:16       Updated : Mar 20, 2023 - 18:16
GI Innovation logo (GI Innovation)
GI Innovation logo (GI Innovation)

GI Innovation, a local biotech firm, said Monday its initial public offering price has been set at 13,000 won ($9.90), lower than the minimum price range that the company targeted.

The IPO price was determined after GI Innovation conducted a two-day book-building process targeting institutional investors last week.

A total of 563 institutions, including 46 foreign entities, joined the process, the company said.

The overseas institutions reserved some 13.77 million shares, while local institutions booked 16.28 million shares.

Earlier, the company had set the target price between 16,000 won and 21,000 won, with the aim of a valuation of some 400 billion won.

During its pre-IPO, GI Innovation was valued at some 700 billion won.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, GI Innovation will carry out a book-building process for 500,000 shares targeting retail investors.

The company’s IPO is scheduled on March 30.

Established in 2017, GI Innovation has been conducting research to develop next-generation immunotherapy drugs based on dual fusion proteins.

The company's major pipelines include dual fusion immuno-cancer drugs GI-101 and GI-102, and allergy treatment GI-301. These three drug candidates are currently in clinical trials.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114