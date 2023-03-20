 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Daewoo E&C seeks bigger presence in Iraq

By Kim So-yeon
Published : Mar 20, 2023 - 15:30       Updated : Mar 20, 2023 - 15:30
Daewoo Engineering & Construction CEO Baek Jung-wan (left) and Oceans and Fisheries minister Cho Seung-hwan (right) walk in construction site at the Al Faw Port on Tuesday. (Daewoo E&C)
Daewoo Engineering & Construction CEO Baek Jung-wan (left) and Oceans and Fisheries minister Cho Seung-hwan (right) walk in construction site at the Al Faw Port on Tuesday. (Daewoo E&C)

Daewoo Engineering & Construction is ramping up efforts for South Korean construction companies' foray into Iraq, according to the company Monday.

Daewoo E&C's CEO Baek Jung-wan and Oceans and Fisheries Minister Cho Seung-hwan recently visited Iraq’s Al Faw port construction site, in a bid to facilitate domestic companies' entry into Iraq's Al Faw Port Development Project -- a project which aims to build the largest port in the Middle East.

Currently, Daewoo E&C is responsible for the construction of the port's infrastructure and terminals.

During the visit, the Korean representatives also discussed ways to push for the Korean consortium’s port operation project with members of the Iraqi government. Daewoo E&C, Busan Port Authority and SM Line Gyeong-In Terminal will participate in the project.

The consortium -- a joint public-private partnership agreement between Korean parties at the request of Iraq last July -- aims to deliver Korea's know-how in building and operating large ports in Iraq.

For the promotion, Minister Cho and Daewoo E&C CEO Baek paid a courtesy visit to Iraq's Transportation Minister Razak Muhaibes El Saadawi, Iraqi Defense Ministry Secretary General Jabbar Thajil Al-Haidari and Iraqi Interior Ministry Secretary-General Hamid Naim Kudair Abdullah Al Ghazi in Bagdad.

"Korean companies have shared a half-century history in Iraq, and they show sincerity and excellence," Oceans and Fisheries Minister Cho said in a meeting with the Iraqi Transport Minister, supporting Daewoo E&C to win further construction projects at the new port.

The Iraqi transportation minister responded by saying Iraq has already confirmed the technology and the trust of Korean companies, welcoming their participation at any time.

Meanwhile, Daewoo E&C has carried out 12 projects so far, starting with the construction of Iraq’s largest non-associated gas field Akkas’ central processing facility in August 2013. Daewoo E&C is developing the Iraqi market into the company’s hub in the Middle East.



By Kim So-yeon (sera13@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114