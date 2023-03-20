Blackpink's Jisoo ready to bloom with solo 'Flower'

The title poster for Blackpink Jisoo's song "Flower" featured on her first solo album "Me"

Blackpink's Jisoo is set to launch her solo career with her new song "Flower."

YG Entertainment on Monday unveiled the title of Jisoo's first solo song and released the track's title poster. The poster shows Jisoo lying over what appear to be red flower petals as they wrap around the singer. Dressed in jet-black, Jisoo gazes flirtatiously into the camera.

"Flower" is the main track of Jisoo's upcoming debut solo album "Me." The song is set to be accompanied by a music video, which YG noted it had given the biggest budget among all Blackpink music videos.

Backed by fervent anticipation from fans, "Me" is already making history in K-pop. According to YG, pre-order sales of the album reached 950,000 on Monday, marking the highest record set by a female K-pop soloist with a single album. With 11 days left until the official release on March 31, the agency predicted that "Me" may bring Jisoo the first million-seller title as a K-pop female soloist.

Jisoo is Blackpink's last member to debut as a solo artist. Jennie was the first in 2018 with her song "Solo." Rose released her first solo single "R" in March 2021, followed by Lisa, who released her single "Lalisa" the same year.

Meanwhile, Jisoo is set to debut solo amid the group's world tour "Born Pink." Having kicked off the tour in Seoul in October, the members have traveled to several cities in the US and Europe where they held a total of 24 shows. Now they are on the Asia and Oceania arm of the tour.

Jisoo's first solo single album "Me," along with its music video, is set to be released at 1 p.m. on March 31.