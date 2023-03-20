 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Ex-Navy SEAL admits violating passport law

By Lee Jaeeun
Published : Mar 20, 2023 - 15:16       Updated : Mar 20, 2023 - 15:16
Rhee Keun, a Korean YouTuber and former Korean Navy special forces officer, on Monday (Yonhap)
Rhee Keun, a Korean YouTuber and former Korean Navy special forces officer, on Monday (Yonhap)

Rhee Keun, a Korean YouTuber and former Korean Navy special forces officer who went to Ukraine a year ago to help the country's defense against Russia, on Monday admitted to charges of violating passport law.

Rhee was indicted in January on charges of traveling to the war-stricken country in defiance of a travel ban. In March last year, Rhee entered the European country to help the Ukrainian forces, which he publicized on social media.

He voluntarily turned himself in to police after he returned to Korea in May, citing injuries.

South Korea has banned its nationals from traveling to all regions of Ukraine since February 2022 amid safety concerns. Under the law, those who enter the country without approval can face up to a year in prison or a maximum fine of 10 million won ($7,650).

Pleading guilty at the Seoul Central District Court, Rhee said, "I did not participate in the Russia-Ukraine war for Ukraine, but for the innocent people. I apologize for violating the passport law, but still think it was a good decision to participate in the war."

Meanwhile, Rhee allegedly hit a YouTuber in the court hallway right after the hearing. The YouTuber followed Rhee around and repeatedly asked questions regarding another person to whom Rhee is indebted, according to reports.



By Lee Jaeeun (jenn@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114