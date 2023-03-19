Korea's luxury fever nurtures label-loving kids

A scene from "The Glory," where a Gucci onesie is featured. (Courtesy of Netflix)

In Netflix's hit drama “The Glory,” the mother-in-law of the main villain, Yeon-jin who led the bullying against protagonist Dong-eun in high school, dressed her newborn granddaughter in a red Gucci onesie.

Even though the baby would grow out of the clothes in a matter of weeks, she swaddled her grandkid with luxury clothes, saying, “You need to stand at a different starting line to get ahead of others.”

While not to the extreme of the fictional character, the same belief that what one wears shows one’s power and status is partly behind South Korean’s obsession with high-end fashion goods.

In 2022, Korea's per capita luxury consumption was as high as $325 last year, the highest figure in the world, according to a report by Morgan Stanley.

Luxury brand items, which were once thought to be exclusively for affluent middle-aged individuals, are now being coveted by young Koreans, particularly those in their 20s, irrespective of their income.

A study based on transaction data of its L.Pay mobile payment system and L.Point membership points showed consumers in their 20s had the highest increase in luxury purchases between 2018-2021 -- 70.1 percent -- followed by those in their 50s (62.8 percent) and 30s (54.8 percent).

And now, luxury select shops are curating for an even younger clientele.

On a recent Thursday, a number of kindergarteners were trying on Burberry's signature trench coats and Moncler padded jackets at a shop selling premium children's clothes in Cheongdam-dong, often considered the "Beverly Hills of Seoul." The price for both outfits ranged between 1 million and 1.5 million won ($762-$1,143).