 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

US House Foreign Affairs Committee members to visit Seoul next month: sources

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 18, 2023 - 13:55       Updated : Mar 18, 2023 - 13:55
FILE - Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, speaks during a Republican news conference ahead of the State of the Union, March 1, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP)
FILE - Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, speaks during a Republican news conference ahead of the State of the Union, March 1, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP)

WASHINGTON -- A delegation from the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, led by Chairman Michael McCaul (R-Texas), is set to visit South Korea early next month, diplomatic sources said Saturday.

During their visit scheduled for April 5-6, the nine lawmakers plan to meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol, National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo and Foreign Minister Park Jin to discuss ways to develop the South Korea-US alliance and strengthen the joint response to North Korea's escalating threats, according to the sources.

The visit comes ahead of Yoon's state visit to Washington for talks with US President Joe Biden, slated for later that month.

The Seoul government is trying to arrange Yoon's address to a joint session of the US Congress during the trip, marking the 70th anniversary of the military alliance between the two countries.

The bipartisan delegation, including Reps. French Hill (R-AR), Young Kim (R-CA) and Ami Bera (D-CA), is also likely to travel to Taiwan and Japan, amid mounting tensions between Washington and Beijing over trade, Taiwan and other issues, the sources said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114