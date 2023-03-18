[Photo News] Stars dazzle Seoul Fashion Week

Luna of girl group f(x) poses for picture at 2023 Seoul Fashion Show held at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung-gu, Seoul, Friday. (Yonhap)

Stars took the spotlight on the third day of Seoul Fashion Week on Friday as the event continued its five-day run at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung-gu, Seoul.

Seoul Fashion Week, one of the nation's biggest fashion events held biannually by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, on Wednesday kicked off its 22nd edition presenting 2023 fall-winter collections from established and aspiring designers. The event runs for five days until Sunday.

Celebrities and fashionistas flocked to the show daily, bringing the media spotlight to the event making a rebound from the years of prolonged pandemic. The fashion week returned to a fully in-person format in October after three years.

Here are several pictures taken from the show's red carpet event on Friday.