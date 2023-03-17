NK leader says nuclear buildup is to ‘strike fear into enemies’

This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on March 17, 2023, shows the North firing a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile from the Sunan area in Pyongyang the previous day. (Yonhap)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reiterated the nation's push for nuclear buildup to “instill fear” into South Korea and the United States as they conduct large-scale joint military exercises.

Kim's threat was delivered while he was guiding the “launching drill” of the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile Thursday. He was accompanied by his teenage daughter, Kim Ju-ae, North Korean state media reported on Friday.

“Dear Respected Comrade Kim Jong-un said he continues to make the US and South Korea, which frequently conduct large-scale military exercises on the Korean Peninsula flagrantly showing enmity toward the DPRK, aware of the recklessness of such acts,” state media said in a Korean language dispatch, referring to North Korea as the acronym of its official name, the Democratic People’s Public of Korea.

“Kim emphasized the policy of confronting and countering enemies that aim to make them realize on their own that the more they continue to step up military provocations against the DPRK, the more they will face an irreversible and grave threat.”

North Korean state media said the launching drill was aimed at making South Korea and the US “aware of the looming threat of armed conflicts and clearly show the will of our Party and government to take action to respond with overwhelming offensive measures at any time.”

The launching drill of the Hwasong-17 was ordered by the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea in tit-for-tat military action against the ongoing Freedom Shield exercise between South Korea and the US, according to state media.

The drill was aimed at “verifying agile and constant operational capabilities and reliability of the DPRK’s nuclear war deterrence,” North Korean state media said, claiming that the drill “proved the war readiness of the ICBM unit.”