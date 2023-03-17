Ex-president’s grandson apparently does drugs on YouTube livestream

Grandson of the late former President Chun Doo-hwan, Chun Woo-won, who recently made headlines for publicly accusing his family of various felonies, broadcast himself taking what appeared to be drugs early Friday.

The 27-year-old started streaming himself on YouTube around 5:40 a.m., Korean time, at his New York home and apologized for what he said were his family’s crimes, with a vow to donate half of his assets to society. He also showed himself donating $52,265 to UNICEF.

After reiterating his criticism of his grandfather, whom he called a "slaughterer," Chun said he also wanted to be punished by the authorities for taking illegal substances. He then said he needs to take all the narcotics he has in order for him to go to jail and took a number of unverified pills, after which he pleaded for punishment, and apologized for unspecified wrongdoings.

The broadcast abruptly ended when several men broke into his room and apprehended him. They were confirmed to be local police, and Chun has been admitted to a hospital, according to Yonhap News.

The broadcast went on for one hour and 30 minutes, after which the video was taken down. Chun’s Instagram page, through which he uploaded accusations against his family and acquaintances, was also deleted for unspecified reasons.

Chun has stirred up controversy with claims about his family’s supposed “black money,” claims he made earlier this week. The second son of the ex-president’s son Chun Jae-yong, he claimed that his father was fabricating documents to conceal his crimes in South Korea and gain US citizenship, under the false pretense of becoming a preacher.