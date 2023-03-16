 Back To Top
Life&Style

[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Mar 17, 2023 - 09:01       Updated : Mar 17, 2023 - 09:01

Andaz Seoul Gangnam presents afternoon tea

Andaz Seoul Gangnam, located at Apgujeong Station in Seoul, showcases its new tea set for spring. The menu features fresh seasonal fruit and tea, with three savory bites such as its A1 cheesesteak sandwich and four sweet dessert items such as citron dacquoise and mugwort madeleine.

The tea set will be served with the Andaz special coffee or premium tea. The promotion is available from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Jogakbo, located on the second floor of the hotel. The tea set is priced at 100,000 won for two guests. For reservations, call (02) 2193-1191.

Fairmont Ambassador Seoul greets season with ‘Spring Picnic’

Fairmont Ambassador Seoul Hotel presents its Spring Picnic package, a seasonal promotion ideal for enjoying a luxury hotel staycation while taking in the cherry blossoms at Yeouido's Hangang Park, until May 30.

The picnic package features one night in a Fairmont Room, buffet breakfast at Spectrum and a picnic set designed for easy seasonal outings to Hangang Park, located just a 10-minute walk from the hotel. The picnic set includes a Fairmont Picnic Mat, plus a bottle of red wine and a charcuterie assortment. The charcuterie selection features a variety of cold cuts, cheeses and baguettes.

For reservations, call (02) 3395-6000.

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul serves up Shimmering Spring

The Lounge at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul celebrates spring with a new menu called Shimmering Spring at the Lounge. A selection of five desserts feature mangoes, oranges and apricots.

Desserts are complemented by a quintet of savory items offering ideal light meal options, including shepherd’s purse frittatas with spring greens and burgers with wild chive tartare.

The tea set is priced at 100,000 won for two guests.

Afternoon tea is served daily from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., with this season’s menu available until May 31. For inquiries, call (02) 6282-6735.

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul introduces new Italian lunch set

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul's Italian restaurant Boccalino has launched its Lunch Delight. The course menu features an Italian antipasti semibuffet with seasonal ingredients and a main dish of choice from a variety of options, including fresh pasta and steak. A selection of artisanal cheeses is also available.

On Mondays, Boccalino diners can bring their own wine without a corkage charge.

The course menu is available every day from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The price starts at 75,000 won. For reservations, call (02) 6388-5500.

Paradise City Hotel presents special Italian menu

Italian restaurant La Scala at Paradise City Hotel, located in Incheon, unveils a new course menu.

An Italian amuse bouche starts the meal, with a choice of grilled flatfish or lobster Gragnano spaghetti as the main dish. Italian-style desserts are also served.

Meanwhile, Japanese fine dining restaurant Raku is serving seasonal cherry blossom drinks created by the hotel's chef. At Lounge Paradise, fresh strawberry yogurt smoothies, gold kiwi ade and blue mallow tea are available. For inquiries, call (051) 742-2121.



By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
