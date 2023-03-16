Top artists set for solo debut, comeback

Groups can break out big, but for some, the individual members, even bigger when fans have waited a long time to see them come out as independent artists. The coming weeks are set to welcome some big names as make their solo debut and comebacks.

The most-anticipated among the names are Jimin of BTS who is set to make an official start as a solo artist.

Jimin will drop his solo debut album "Face" on March 24. Led by synth pop score "Like Crazy," the album will tell his story as he faces himself to embark on a new start as a soloist musician. On Friday, Jimin will pre-release "Set Me Free Pt.2" from his forthcoming album.

An English version of the lead single "Like Crazy" and B-side tracks "Face-off," "Interlude: Dive" and "Alone" will also be included in the extensive package.

Jimin is the fourth member to branch out into a solo career, following J-Hope, Jin and RM from the seven-member group, which has been on an official break from activities so the members can focus on their individual careers and carry out their obligatory military service.

Until now, the singer-dancer of BTS has dropped solo songs "Lie," "Filter" and "Serendipity" through the group's albums and "With You," his chart-topping drama OST. As part of the album's promotions, Jimin officially released his previously unheard self-written songs "Promise" and "Christmas Love" on March 6.

Blackpink's Jisoo is also in for a blockbuster solo debut.

As the last member from the quartet to come out solo, Jisoo will put out her first solo single "Me" on March 31.

Much has been kept secret about Jisoo's solo project, but the group's agency YG Entertainment spoke of the album's massive scale, stating that Jisoo's music video has been created with "the largest budget among all Blackpink music videos."