Top artists set for solo debut, comeback

Groups can break out big, but for some, the individual members, even bigger when fans have waited a long time to see them come out as independent artists. The coming weeks are set to welcome some big names as make their solo debut and comebacks.
The most-anticipated among the names are Jimin of BTS who is set to make an official start as a solo artist.
Jimin will drop his solo debut album "Face" on March 24. Led by synth pop score "Like Crazy," the album will tell his story as he faces himself to embark on a new start as a soloist musician. On Friday, Jimin will pre-release "Set Me Free Pt.2" from his forthcoming album.
An English version of the lead single "Like Crazy" and B-side tracks "Face-off," "Interlude: Dive" and "Alone" will also be included in the extensive package.
Jimin is the fourth member to branch out into a solo career, following J-Hope, Jin and RM from the seven-member group, which has been on an official break from activities so the members can focus on their individual careers and carry out their obligatory military service.
Until now, the singer-dancer of BTS has dropped solo songs "Lie," "Filter" and "Serendipity" through the group's albums and "With You," his chart-topping drama OST. As part of the album's promotions, Jimin officially released his previously unheard self-written songs "Promise" and "Christmas Love" on March 6.
Blackpink's Jisoo is also in for a blockbuster solo debut.
As the last member from the quartet to come out solo, Jisoo will put out her first solo single "Me" on March 31.
Much has been kept secret about Jisoo's solo project, but the group's agency YG Entertainment spoke of the album's massive scale, stating that Jisoo's music video has been created with "the largest budget among all Blackpink music videos."
Some other major comebacks are also sending fans abuzz with excitement.
On Tuesday, boy band iKon's member Bobby will drop his first solo single "S.I.R."
Bobby's new single also marks the group's new start as it will be the first project released from iKon under its new label. The six-member group left YG Entertainment, under which it had been launched, and signed with the novice label 143 Entertainment.
Bobby, who has helmed much of the production of the group's albums since its debut in 2015, debuted solo in 2017 with a full-length album, "Love and Fall."
"S.I.R" marks Bobby's solo comeback after over two years since the release of his second LP "Lucky Man" in January 2021. The forthcoming single will include two self-written songs from the rapper-producer, "Drowning" and "Cherry Blossom."
BamBam of GOT7 is also returning in a long time as a solo musician this month.
On March 28, the Thai singer-rapper is set to roll out his debut LP "Sour & Sweet," which will mark his solo comeback in over a year since with his second EP "B" dropped in January 2022.
According to BamBam's label Abyss Company, the album consists of eight songs themed around kewords describing the singer and based on his own experiences.
Along with the namesake title song, the LP will include songs "Feather," "Take It Easy," "Ghost," "Let's Dance," About You, "Tippy Toe" and "Wings."
Taeyeon of Girls' Generation is also gearing up for comeback. Several local media outlets have recently reported that Taeyeon is preparing to release her fifth EP in April.
Debuting in 2007 as the leader of Girls' Generation, Taeyeon came out solo in 2015 with first EP "I." The K-pop diva has released three full-length albums and four mini albums until now, dropping the third LP "INVU" last from the discography in February 2022
Lee Chaeyeon of now defunct group IZ*ONE is set to introduce a solo album on April 12.
She debuted in 2018 as a member of survival show winner group Z*ONE, which ended its activities in April 2021. Last October, she embarked on her solo career with solo EP "Hush Rush."