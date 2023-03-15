[Photo News] Spring begins blooming

Spring has arrived across Korea in the middle of March, with flowers blooming in the warmer provinces along the southern and eastern coasts. Apricot and cornelian cherry flowers bloom the fastest among spring flowers, indicating the end of winter.
Here are photos of colorful spring views with those flowers, taken this week across South Korea.
Red apricot flowers bloom on Wednesday at Hwaeomsa Temple, a Buddhist temple established in 544 in Gurye-gun, South Jeolla Province. (Gurye-gun Office)
A titmouse enjoys white apricot flowers, food for the resident bird in South Korea, on Wednesday in Gangneung, Gangwon Province. (Yonhap)
Visitors to Sansuyu Village in Gurye-gun, South Jeolla Province, enjoy cornelian cherry flowers blooming throughout the village on Tuesday. (Gurye-gun Office)