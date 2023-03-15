Korea sets out W300tr plan to build world's largest system chip cluster

President Yoon Suk Yeol is briefed on a plan to foster national high-tech industries at a meeting attended by ministers of industry and transport on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korea will build the world's largest high-tech chip cluster in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, with Samsung Electronics, the world's largest memory chip maker taking the lead in the 300 trillion won ($230 billion) project.

The plan, unveiled during a presidential meeting with Cabinet members on the economy held on Wednesday, is aimed at boosting the nation's competitiveness in the chip industry, particularly in the non-memory chip technology sector such as system chips. It is set to be completed by 2042.

Despite South Korea's world-class manufacturing capabilities in high-tech industries such as memory chips, OLED and secondary batteries, the country lacks competitiveness in system chips, President Yoon Suk Yeol said, addressing the significance of the plan.

Non-memory chips play the role of the brain responsible for processing and calculating information, but Korea's global market share is only 2-3 percent. The new high-tech system chip cluster will be located in Yongin in Gyeonggi Province close by the world’s largest memory chip maker, Samsung Electronics.

“However, system (non-memory) chips, which are relatively weak compared to memory chips, lack the completeness of the industrial ecosystem and chronic labor shortages are the Achilles heel of our high-tech industry,” Yoon said.

Yoon vowed to form a massive ecosystem with related companies located in existing semiconductor manufacturing complexes such as Giheung, Hwaseong, Pyeongtaek, Icheon, Yongin and Pangyo in Gyeonggi Province in order to build the world’s largest chip mega-cluster to surpass Taiwan's Hsinchu Science Park and chip clusters in Texas.

The president said the government has chosen Yongin as the location of the new cluster because the city is the home to Samsung Electronics which is already equipped with a vast number of existing chip businesses.

“We will build a manufacturing plant, manufacturing support facilities and material handling complex to create a large-scale national industry complex centered on foundries,” the president said.