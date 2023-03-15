 Back To Top
National

(Breaking) Korea to lift mask mandate for public transport next week

By Lee Jaeeun
Published : Mar 15, 2023 - 10:12       Updated : Mar 15, 2023 - 10:12

The mask mandate for public transportation will be lifted from March 20. (Yonhap)
The mask mandate for public transportation will be lifted from March 20. (Yonhap)

South Korea will lift the mask mandate for public transportation starting on March 20, the government announced Wednesday.

"The government will lift the mask mandate starting on (March) 10 additionally on public transportation, including the bus and subway, as well as in pharmacies located inside supermarkets and train stations," Vice Interior Minister Han Chang-seob said during a government COVID-19 response meeting.

The types of public transportation where people are no longer required to wear masks include public buses, school buses, the subway, KTX, taxis and airplanes. The government is set to lift the mandatory mask rule two years and five months after it first imposed the measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The rule mandating face masks on mass transit systems is one of the last-remaining COVID-19 restrictions in the country.



By Lee Jaeeun (jenn@heraldcorp.com)
