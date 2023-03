OLD TRAM TRACK -- A tram track used during the Japanese colonial period (1910-45) was discovered between September and October last year at the excavation site of Woldae, an elevated stage for royal ceremonies in front of Gwanghwamun, Gyeongbokgung's main gate.

The tram was in service from 1917 to 1966, and ran on a Y-shaped train track on what is today's Sejong-ro, and connected Anguk-dong and Hyoja-dong via Woldae.

