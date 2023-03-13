Swing launches mobility services for foreign users

South Korean personal mobility startup Swing said Monday that it is starting services for foreign users by diversifying identity verification methods to include passports and international driving licenses.

In a recent mobile application upgrade, foreign nationals living or visiting Korea can register for a membership through a simpler identification process to use the company’s mobility services using electric scooters, bicycles, or boards.

Currently, the app supports Korean and English, but more languages are expected to be added depending on user demand.

“Considering that the number of foreign residents has exceeded 2 million people, we thought they should enjoy more convenient mobility services,” said Swing CEO Kim Hyung-san. “We have secured a footing for global expansion. By enhancing user experience, we will continue to grow.”

Swing operates some 100,000 personal mobility devices – the largest among its Asian rivals. Following its entry into the Japanese market last year, it is currently reviewing its foray into Europe and Central Asia, among others.

Swing, founded in 2018, has seen upbeat growth in recent years. In the fiscal year of 2022, the company is estimated to have posted 56 billion won ($42.9 million) in sales. Last year, the company was named a “preliminary unicorn company” that has high potential to become a “unicorn company” with a valuation of $1 billion.