80-year-old rebel artist Sung Neung-kyung covers art with aluminum foils

An installation view of "As If Nothing … The Artistic Meandering of Sung Neung Kyung" at Baik Art in Seoul (Baik Art)

Sung Neung-kyung pioneered South Korea’s avant-garde art in the 1970s as a conceptual artist, when many other artists in the scene at the time were involved in speaking out against the dictator-led government through their art. Sung created rebellious art using newspapers that were censored at the time.

The 1970s was a time when the Korean art scene was a mixture of different art genres – Dansaekhwa, or Korea’s monochrome-style paintings; Minjung art, or paintings that criticize authoritarian government; and experimental art that evolved around a group of conceptual artists including Sung.

Since he was young, the 80-year-old artist has persistently explored experimental art. He was one of the core members of the Korean artist group “Space and Time," which pioneered avant-garde art in the country along with fellow artist Lee Kun-yong.

“I was skeptical about materiality in art,” Sung told reporters on Feb. 22, to explain how he became interested in conceptual art at a time when it was unfamiliar in South Korea’s art scene.

“I wanted to eliminate materiality in art, and when I did that, just an act of performing left,” he said during a press conference held ahead of the opening of his solo exhibition “As If Nothing … The Artistic Meandering of Sung Neung Kyung," which runs through April 30 at Baik Art in Seoul. The exhibition encompasses Sung’s art works from the 1970s to the early 1980s, featuring photographs, performances and newspaper works.