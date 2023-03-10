 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Daewoo E&C secures W1tr deal to build power plants in Libya

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Mar 10, 2023 - 14:33       Updated : Mar 10, 2023 - 14:40
A power plant built in Benghazi, Libya, constructed by Daewoo Engineering & Construction (Daewoo E&C)
A power plant built in Benghazi, Libya, constructed by Daewoo Engineering & Construction (Daewoo E&C)

Daewoo Engineering & Construction announced Friday that the company has secured a deal to build gas-fired power plants in Libya.

The construction deal, which Daewoo E&C signed with General Electricity Company of Libya, is worth $790 million (1 trillion won), the company added.

Under the deal, Daewoo E&C will build gas-fired power stations in Libya’s Mellitah and Misurata regions.

The construction order was made as the Libyan government needed additional power plants to manage increasing electricity demand during the summer season.

“The latest signing to build power plants in Mellitah and Misurata is meaningful because it was achieved through the company’s efforts and strategy to maintain its strong ties with Libya,” Daewoo E&C said in its statement.

Daewoo E&C entered the Libyan market in 1978, even before the establishment of diplomatic relations between Libya and South Korea. Since then, the company has completed a total of 163 construction projects in the country, which are expected to be worth around $11 billion won.

Daewoo E&C noted that the latest construction will help the company to expand its business in Libya, as well as in nearby countries.

Daewoo E&C has been conducting several construction projects in other African countries, including Nigeria, Algeria and Morocco.

Particularly in Nigeria, the company signed two large-sized deals since last year. In June, 2022, the company signed a $492 million deal with Nigeria’s Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company to repair the Warri Refinery, an oil refining plant. In February this year, the construction firm also signed a deal worth some $590 million with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation for the rehabilitation of the Kaduna Refinery.

 

 



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114