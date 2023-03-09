 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Weekender

[Eye Plus] Seeking happiness from pottery

By Lim Jae-seong
Published : Mar 10, 2023 - 14:01       Updated : Mar 10, 2023 - 14:01

“The mesmerizing moment of turning a wheel and the soft feeling of the clay led me to seek a career here,” said Kim You-jin, a student studying pottery at the Korea National University of Cultural Heritage.

“There wasn't anything special in how I decided on my major, it was just like any other college student,” she added.

“It might be destiny that ties me with pottery,” Kim’s schoolmate Ki Jung chimed in, saying majoring in pottery was a natural choice after studying at Korea Ceramic Art High School in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province.

Ki talked about the pleasure of making traditional pots.

“I know people generally feel traditional pottery as something old and dull,” Ki said.

“But potters’ diverse emotions, the yearning to be delicate yet humorous, can be felt in observing, touching and imitating making old pots. That’s why I am here,” explained Ki.

Kim, for her part, emphasizes the value of pottery used in modern people’s lives.

“I know the beauty of traditional pottery, but I don’t think it is something all people need to stick to,” Kim said.

“People live with ceramics every day. I dream of people appreciating, for example, eating food on plates they love. Wouldn’t the pieces make them happy, if people have a meal on plates that fit their taste?”

Pottery became a pivotal part of their life.

“Pottery became something special to me and I am preparing for a postgraduate course,” Kim said.

Ki, too, said she will also "continue to seek happiness from making pots" even after she graduates.

Photos by Im Se-jun

Written by Im Se-jun and Lim Jae-seong



By Lim Jae-seong (forestjs@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114