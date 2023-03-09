[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul introduces new Italian lunch set Four Seasons Hotel Seoul's Italian restaurant Boccalino has launched a Lunch Delight set. The set menu features an Italian antipasti semibuffet, with seasonal ingredients and a main dish to choose from a variety of options, including fresh pasta or beef steak. A selection of artisanal cheeses is also available. On Mondays, Boccalino diners can bring their own wine without a corkage charge. The set menu is available every day from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The set starts at 75,000 won. For reservations, call (02) 6388-5500.

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul offers ‘Spring Breeze at JW’ package JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents "Spring Breeze at JW," a package prepared for guests seeking a luxury break in spring. A Hydro Flask tumbler and a special Rauch gift set will be offered. The set includes miniature bottles of four fruit juices and a signature Rauch glass. JW Marriott Hotel Seoul’s signature vegan dish, the Vegan Mushroom Burger, is available by room service. The package is available until April 30. Prices start at 419,000 won. For inquiries call (02) 6282-6282.

Fairmont Ambassador Seoul offers ‘ALL Members Private Sale' Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents the "ALL Members Private Sale," a special promotion offering 30 percent savings on standard room rates. The promotion is designed for guests planning hotel staycations between the coming spring cherry blossom festival and the summer vacation period. Available exclusively to members of the ALL loyalty program by Accor, the promotion offers 30 percent savings on standard room rates, with an additional 10 percent reduction for members of the paying Accor Plus program. Booking is open until March 14 only, for stays throughout July 31. ALL is free to join, with membership benefits available immediately upon registration. For inquiries, call (02) 3395-6000.

Paradise City Hotel presents special Italian course menu Italian restaurant La Scala at Paradise City Hotel, located in Incheon, unveils a new course menu. An Italian amuse bouche starts the meal, with a choice of grilled flatfish or lobster Gragnano spaghetti as the main dish. Italian-style desserts will also be served. Japanese fine dining restaurant Raku will be serving seasonal cherry blossom drinks created by the hotel's chef. At Lounge Paradise, fresh strawberry yogurt smoothies, gold kiwiade and blue mallow tea will be available. For inquiries, call (051) 742-2121.