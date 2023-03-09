[Photo News] When is peak cherry blossom season?

The peak season for cherry blossoms is forecast to reach Seoul in the third week of April after starting in the southernmost province of Jeju on April 1.

According to the Korean Forest Service, Mulhyanggi Arboretum and Mount Suri, 20-40 kilometers south from Seoul, will see the peak on April. 11, while the Korea National Arboretum in northern Gyeonggi Province will reach the peak on April 18.

The forest authority issued the cherry blossom forecast on March 3, indicating the dates when more than half of flowers bloom in 10 public arboretums and mountains broadly loved for blossom views across South Korea.

The peak seasons for forsythias and Korean rhododendrons were also announced on the same day. The two spring flowers will flourish about one or two weeks earlier than cherry blossoms in most parts of Korea, according to the KFS.