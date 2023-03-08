Ahn Jong-yuen explores 'art of light' at show held by Herald Auction, ArtToken

The solo exhibition of installation artist Ahn Jong-yuen, who has explored -- and played with -- light throughout her artistic career opens Wednesday at Summit Gallery in southern Seoul.

The exhibition titled, “Skywalk, Lightwalker: Time for Walking the Sky and Light,” is jointly organized by Herald Auction and ArtToken, and will run through March 15.

Ahn has been dubbed an “artist of light” for her works that use LED lighting and media art inspired by light.

Born in 1952, Ahn grew up in Miryang, a small city located in South Gyeongsang Province, surrounded by mountains and rivers. The simmering light on a river in her hometown is deeply ingrained in her memory, an appears as her unique art language.

The exhibition features some 70 works by Ahn, including five installation pieces that are being shown in South Korea for the first time.

Docent-led tours are available upon reservation.

ArtToken, a Seoul-based digital art platform, plans to promote Ahn’s works on the NFT art platform. “We will introduce Korean artists, including Ahn, at the NFT marketplace, 2R2, which will be launched in May," said Hong Ji-sook, CEO of ArtToken.

By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)