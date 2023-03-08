Exhibitions on savings, education boom in Korea point to uneasy future

A replica of a Whimoon High School third-year student's desk at home on exhibition at the Seoul Museum of History (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)

South Korea, a country known for K-pop, was known for something entirely different only a few decades ago: a country that achieved rapid economic growth through the hard work of its people. Koreans' deep-rooted thirst for higher education was a driving force of the country's economic development and Korean students continue to rank among the top three OECD countries in computer-based problem solving assessments. This zeal for education and the dreams of big money are explored at two Seoul museums. A special exhibition on Koreans’ wealth accumulation is underway at the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History, in Gwanghwamun, Jongno-gu, until June 25. The exhibition. titled "Dreams of Big Savings: Household Finance in Korean Contemporary History," shows the Korean way of accumulating large sums of money, or "mokdon." Through a comprehensive collection of personal bank savings books, insurance documents, posters and cartoons, the exhibition shows how people's aspiration to accumulate wealth went hand in hand with the country's economic growth.

Government posters that encourage savings in the 1970s (National Museum of Korean Contemporary History)

However, the inevitable social costs of “dreaming big money” and the ever-widening wealth gap remain unanswered. "How much can be considered ‘mokdon' is very relative in a city like Seoul," a school teacher in her 40s visiting the exhibition told The Korea Herald. "In contrast to how people had various purposes for saving up money in the past, nowadays, it seems as if the purpose itself is to invest more and earn more," she said. Having more to spend on children's education was one of the reasons for accumulating wealth. A special exhibition at the Seoul Museum of History showcases the history of Daechi-dong, the country's premier district for private education. As of 2021, Gangnam-gu had 2,383 registered hagwon, or private academies. It is the only administrative district in Seoul where more than 10 percent of the city's private academies are located, with over half of them clustered in Daechi-dong. Shim Han-byul, a senior researcher at the Seoul National University Center for Asian Urban Societies who led the research for the exhibition, said that he was initially cautious of presenting the topic in an exhibition form, since Daechi-dong's education boom is an issue that feels very close to the hearts of Koreans. "Before beginning research, I might have had prejudice against Daechi-dong as a soaring spire of individual greed intermingled with unethical behaviors," Shim told The Korea Herald. "However, after conducting interviews and researching relevant documents, I found out that they are individuals who have made rational decisions that fit within Korea’s social institutions."

Entrance to the exhibition "Hanti Village Daechi-dong” at the Seoul Museum of History (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)