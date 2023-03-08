 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS

[Korea Quiz] 'Winter Sonata,' the beginning of Hallyu

By Korea Herald
Published : Mar 8, 2023 - 13:08       Updated : Mar 8, 2023 - 13:08

Find the answer at the bottom of the page.

You may have discovered Korean dramas through Netflix.

But well before the advent of streaming platforms, they were the main driver of Hallyu, or the Korean Wave, across Asia. And many say the phenomenon of the global popularity of Korean drama, music and pop culture was pioneered by 2002 KBS TV drama hit "Winter Sonata."

The series has all the landmark cliches of K-drama.

It tells the love story of Joon-sang, a businessman played by actor Bae Yong-joon, and a beautiful architect named Yu-jin, played by Choi Ji-woo. The two are high school sweethearts, but become separated after Joon-sang is diagnosed with amnesia after a car accident.

After many years, the two meet again. Joon-sang, of course, does not recognize Yu-jin, but falls in love with her again anyway.

The show became a huge commercial success in Japan after it was broadcast there in 2003. The unprecedented popularity was covered by both Korean and Japanese media at the time as a social phenomenon. Male lead actor Bae gained a huge following, particularly among Japanese middle-aged women, who nicknamed him “Yonsama.”

The drama series built a solid cornerstone for the global popularity of its successors in the 2000s, including "The Princess Hours" and "Boys Over Flowers."

Answer: a)



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114