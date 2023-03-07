 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

Artist Jung Yeon-doo chosen for MMCA Hyundai Motor Series 2023

By Park Yuna
Published : Mar 8, 2023 - 11:21       Updated : Mar 8, 2023 - 11:21

Artist Jung Yeon-doo (MMCA)
Artist Jung Yeon-doo (MMCA)

The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea has selected Jung Yeon-doo as the artist featured in its MMCA Hyundai Motor Series 2023, in recognition of his art that hovers between reality and illusion and casts a critical look on various social issues.

Jung has explored various artistic media, including photographs, performances and installations, creating art that provokes curiosity about the relationship between reality and illusion. His “DMZ Theater” shown at MMCA in 2021 encompassed performances and photographs inspired by the Demilitarized Zone.

The MMCA Seoul will hold a solo exhibition of the 53-year-old artist’s work as part of its MMCA Hyundai Motor Series 2023 from September to February 2024. The large-scale exhibition will include the video-based installation, “Century’s Journey,” which explores the Korean diaspora in Mexico from the early 20th century.

An installation view of Jung's
An installation view of Jung's "Noise Quartet" at Taiwan Contemporary Culture Lab (C-LAB) in Taiwan in 2019 (MMCA)

The September show will be Jung’s first major exhibition at the national museum in 15 years, having been part of a group exhibition as a winner of the Korea Artist Prize in 2007.

Launched in 2014, the annual MMCA Hyundai Motor Series aims to promote Korea’s prominent artists by supporting a solo exhibition at the national museum. The project is organized in partnership with Hyundai Motor Company.

Artists previously selected for MMCA Hyundai Motor Series include Lee Bul in 2014, Ahn Kyu-chul in 2015, Yang Hae-gue in 2020, artist duo Moon Kyung-won and Jeon Joon-ho in 2021 and Choe U-ram in 2022.



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114