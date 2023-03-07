Artist Jung Yeon-doo chosen for MMCA Hyundai Motor Series 2023

The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea has selected Jung Yeon-doo as the artist featured in its MMCA Hyundai Motor Series 2023, in recognition of his art that hovers between reality and illusion and casts a critical look on various social issues.
Jung has explored various artistic media, including photographs, performances and installations, creating art that provokes curiosity about the relationship between reality and illusion. His “DMZ Theater” shown at MMCA in 2021 encompassed performances and photographs inspired by the Demilitarized Zone.
The MMCA Seoul will hold a solo exhibition of the 53-year-old artist’s work as part of its MMCA Hyundai Motor Series 2023 from September to February 2024. The large-scale exhibition will include the video-based installation, “Century’s Journey,” which explores the Korean diaspora in Mexico from the early 20th century.
The September show will be Jung’s first major exhibition at the national museum in 15 years, having been part of a group exhibition as a winner of the Korea Artist Prize in 2007.
Launched in 2014, the annual MMCA Hyundai Motor Series aims to promote Korea’s prominent artists by supporting a solo exhibition at the national museum. The project is organized in partnership with Hyundai Motor Company.
Artists previously selected for MMCA Hyundai Motor Series include Lee Bul in 2014, Ahn Kyu-chul in 2015, Yang Hae-gue in 2020, artist duo Moon Kyung-won and Jeon Joon-ho in 2021 and Choe U-ram in 2022.