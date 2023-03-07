Artist Jung Yeon-doo chosen for MMCA Hyundai Motor Series 2023

The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea has selected Jung Yeon-doo as the artist featured in its MMCA Hyundai Motor Series 2023, in recognition of his art that hovers between reality and illusion and casts a critical look on various social issues.

Jung has explored various artistic media, including photographs, performances and installations, creating art that provokes curiosity about the relationship between reality and illusion. His “DMZ Theater” shown at MMCA in 2021 encompassed performances and photographs inspired by the Demilitarized Zone.

The MMCA Seoul will hold a solo exhibition of the 53-year-old artist’s work as part of its MMCA Hyundai Motor Series 2023 from September to February 2024. The large-scale exhibition will include the video-based installation, “Century’s Journey,” which explores the Korean diaspora in Mexico from the early 20th century.