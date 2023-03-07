[K-Financiers] KB seeks firmer footing in Indonesia

This is the first installment of a series of interviews on chiefs who run overseas units of Korean asset management, banking and securities companies, examining their key strategies for global footprint expansion. -- Ed.

KB Valbury Sekuritas, an Indonesian brokerage arm of the Korean banking giant KB Financial Group, seeks to seize opportunity in the Southeast Asian market, by arming itself with digital innovation and integrated financial services.

KB Financial Group has set its eyes on Indonesia, a country it says has high growth potential backed by its large, young population.

Six affiliates under the firm, with businesses spanning from banking, credit card service to insurance, have made their mark in Indonesia.

“Though many assume that the Southeast Asian market is similar to that of Korea's from 20 to 30 years ago, the market is significantly different from the expectations,” Oh Cheol-wu, head of KB Valbury Sekuritas, said, in an email interview with The Korea Herald.

“Indonesia has a great potential in its finance sector. The country's No. 1 bank -- Bank Central Asia’s market capitalization mounts up to 90 trillion won ($68 billion), more than quadruple of KB Financial Group's at 20 trillion won,” Oh said.

As Oh explained, Indonesia's economy has been growing fast. Bolstered by its population of 270 million people, the Southeast Asian nation's gross domestic product hit $1.19 trillion in 2021.

It has been nearly a year since KB Securities launched its brokerage business in Indonesia by acquiring a 65 percent stake of Valbury Sekuritas, an Indonesian securities underwriting and broker-dealer firm, at 50 billion won.

Acquiring a local firm was inevitable as the already inundated market had a saturation of licenses.

“Selecting and contacting the right local firm for acquisition was the most difficult part,” Oh recounted.

“Bringing them to the negotiation table for a majority stake disposal over 50 percent was not easy.”

Following the acquisition, KB Valbury Sekuritas, has been focusing on strengthening digital innovation -- a forte of the IT-developed Korean financial sector -- to make its way in the local market.

“Indonesia has great potential in the growth of digital finance," Oh said, also pointing out Valbury Sekuritas had been slow in adopting new digital technologies.

To overcome the shortcomings, the firm has been introducing mobile-based online transaction to consumers, targeting millennials and Generation Z, or roughly those born from the 1980s into the 2010s. It is also working on improving its online trading system.

“We have moved the data center to a location near the stock exchange center to maximize the speed and stability of transactions,” Oh said.

Along with digital innovation, KB Valbury Sekuritas plans to provide an integrated financial service to Indonesian consumers, joining hands with its sister companies, similar to its operation in Korea.

“To offer an integrated service, the affiliates need a system to jointly handle customer information, but this requires approval from financial authorities. It is our long-term goal for the time being,” Oh added.