 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Mastern to expand middle market business in US

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Mar 7, 2023 - 16:05       Updated : Mar 7, 2023 - 16:05
Joseph Oh, CEO of Mastern America (left) and Tae Moon, founder and CEO of Koriny, pose for photos after signing a partnership agreement in Seoul. (Mastern Investment Management)
Joseph Oh, CEO of Mastern America (left) and Tae Moon, founder and CEO of Koriny, pose for photos after signing a partnership agreement in Seoul. (Mastern Investment Management)

Mastern America, the US arm of Mastern Investment Management, said Tuesday it has signed a strategic alliance agreement with New York-based property tech firm Koriny to expand its presence in US middle market properties.

Under the partnership, Mastern hopes to offer investors a chance to invest in the US middle market, which refers to a market for office, retail, industrial properties with a market value below about 100 billion won ($77 million).

Koriny, which has its Korean office in Yeouido, western Seoul, operates a platform that provides all-in-one services for both housing and commercial property transactions in the US.

Working with Koriny, Mastern said it plans to diversify its business portfolio by offering market analysis and asset management services not just for institutional investors but also for wealthy individual clients.

“Cooperating closely with Koriny, we will work on figuring out customer needs from high net worth individuals, business owners, private bankers, and more to expand our business to cover smaller-sized properties in the US market,” said Mastern America CEO Joseph Oh. "In future, we will expand the scope of fundraising to the whole of Asia," he said.



By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114