[Land of Squid Game] Covering up at the beach

Koreans tend to be very careful about their skin, which is why, for example, they use parasols in sunny weather. This carefulness extends to when they go to the beach as well. When visiting a beach here, people from overseas who enjoy the sun may be surprised to see how much skin Koreans cover up. It's common to see people wearing wide-brimmed hats and rash guards to protect their arms and legs from the sun.

Min Byoung-chul is an endowed chair professor at Chung-Ang University's Business School who is widely known as a multicultural educator and for his practical English teaching. This content is based on his book, “Land of Squid Game,” which can be purchased at major book stores. -- Ed.